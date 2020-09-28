NLA, KGL to set up welfare fund for marketing companies

KGL Technology Limited, in collaboration with the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has announced plans to set up a welfare fund for lotto marketing companies operating under the NLA.

The fund, according to a statement from the NLA, is aimed at addressing the welfare concerns of the lotto marketing companies to make them effective.

“The fund seeks to promote the shared objective of improving revenue generation, by enhancing the operations of the lotto marketing companies under the NLA”.

“The Boards and Managements of KGL, NLA and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies are in final stages of discourse to settle on the seed amount as well as the criteria and modalities for the lotto marketing companies to access funds, which will go a long way to address their welfare challenges and concerns,” it said.

KGL Technology Limited, although the driving force behind this initiative, is also a licensed online lotto marketing company that owns and operates Keed-NLA’s online and *959# platform.

KGL Technology Limited through the Keed-NLA’s suite of online games, remains committed to both the revenue generating objectives and welfare of the various stakeholders, the statement said.

It said KGL Technology Limited is leading the charge and committing sustainable financial resources into corporate social responsibility aligned to the National Lotto Act 722.

“Technology is constantly evolving, and digitalization is quickly becoming the mainstay of consumer preference”.

“It is in response to these trends the NLA, aligned to government’s policy on digitalisation, has adopted and is currently exploring digital solutions to safeguard and augment the revenue generating capacity of existing lottery sales channels,” it said.

The statement said KGL Technology Limited’s operation of the Keed-NLA’s *959# platform has become an integral wing of the NLA’s operations.

KGL’s efforts in assisting the authority to achieve its financial commitments and goals for the Consolidated Fund have been even more significant with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, it added.

“Together, the NLA, KGL Technology Limited, and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies will take pragmatic steps to improve the conditions of the collective body of lotto marketers starting with this welfare fund. All finalised details after the discourse will be communicated to all stakeholders in due course,” the statement said.

By Times Reporter