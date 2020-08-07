Nkawkaw stadium set to undergo facelift

It appears hope will soon arrive for the neglected Nkawkaw football stadium that has been left to its fate for years now.

The Nkawkaw stadium is a sight to behold overlooking the gigantic Odweanoma mountains, but with years of neglect and lack of maintenance it looks a pale shadow of its former self.

It is home to former Ghana Premier League side Okwahu United. However, the pitch is now in a deplorable state with a grass-less pitch, rusted poles leaving much to be desired.

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, has held meetings with the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) in Kumasi, this week.

Among the issues discussed was ways of upgrading the picturesque Nkawkaw Park into a state of the art facility as the park also served as the landing site for the annual Kwahu Easter paragliding event that takes place on the Odweanoma mountains.

There will be further consultations between the three bodies – NSA, MBDA and the Sports Ministry to upgrade the edifice. – Ghanaweb