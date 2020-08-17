Nkawkaw, Gyandu parks to get facelift

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced plans for the renovation of two sports facilities in the country as a boost for sports infrastructure in the country.

They are the Nkawkaw and Sekondi Gyandu Parks.

This forms part of government’s plans to improve sports infrastructure in the country.

The Director General of the NSA, Prof. Peter Twumasi revealed this when he visited the two facilities with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Middle Belt Development Authority, Mr Joe Danquah, to carry out a technical assessment of the two facilities to pave the way for the sod-cutting to renovate them.

According to the NSA boss, the renovation work at Nkawkaw will include the construction of a FIFA standard pitch, Olympic standard 8-lane athletic oval, multipurpose courts, spectator stands, dressing rooms and offices.

It will be funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority from government’s $1m per constituency fund.

On the Gyandu Park, Prof. Peter Twumasi said that government and its development partners are considering the renovation of the facility that has previously hosted high profile local football matches and other activities which has been left in a bad state after decades of neglect.



According to Prof. Twumasi, to reduce pressure on the big stadia in Ghana, the Gyandu Park would be renovated for the community.



He said “as we focus on the large stadiums, more attention would be given to rehabilitation of community parks to reduce pressure on our big national stadiums.



“My visit to Gyandu Park revealed decay, having been neglected for nearly three decades.

Government and development partners in sports will urgently consider its renovation.”

The NSA boss said he was hopeful that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac K. Asiamah, after receiving the technical report, will initiate process to cut sod for the project to take off within the next three weeks.

Also present at the technical assessment of the site included the NSA Eastern Regional Director, Mrs Gifty Fianu, Deputy CEO of MBDA, Joyce Boateng and the Managing Director of Green Grass Technology, Mr Frank Boahen.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER