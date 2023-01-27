Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in Jenin

Nine Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials say – the deadliest in years.

An elderly woman was reported among the dead, in the flashpoint town of Jenin.

The Israeli military said its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad militants planning “major attacks”.

The Palestinian presidency accused Israel of a “massacre” in Jenin, which has been the scene of repeated raids in recent months.

The incursions are part of what the Israeli military describes as an anti-terrorism offensive that began last April.

Heavy gunfire and explosions could be heard in video foot­age from Jenin refugee camp on Thursday morning, as Israeli troops surrounded buildings and clashed with Palestinian militants.

The Palestinian health ministry identified three of those killed as Magda Obaid, 60, Saeb Izreiqi, 24, and Izzidin Salahat, 26. Twenty people were also wounded, four of them seriously, it said.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said its troops entered Jenin to arrest an Islamic Jihad “terror squad”, who it accused of being “heavily involved in planning and executing multiple major terror­ist attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers”.

It said forces surrounded a building and that three armed sus­pects were “neutralised” after they opened fire, while a fourth suspect surrendered.

The IDF said troops were shot at by other Palestinian gunmen and returned fire, hitting targets.

It added it was looking into “claims regarding additional casu­alties”.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas said their militants had targeted the troops with gunfire and improvised explosive devices.

The BBC’s Yolande Knell in Jenin reports that the house which the IDF said was being used as a hideout by the Islamic Jihad cell was still smouldering where furniture inside caught fire.

The outer walls on the ground floor were reduced to rubble, leav­ing the taps and sink of a bathroom exposed, our correspondent adds.

The upper floor was meanwhile pocked with bullet holes, while the stairwell contained a pool of blood. —BBC