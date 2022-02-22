Nima-Mamobi youth gang riots: Alleged ‘Bombom’ leader grabbed

The alleged leader of the “Bombom gang” involved in the Nima-Mamobi riots, has been arrested at the Aflao border in the Volta Region, by the police

The suspect, Ali Awudu, who had been on the run since the Mamobi-Nima violence, which occurred on January 18, 2022, was arrested at Aflao following intelligence-led operation.

A news brief by the police said his arrest meant leaders of the two groups were both going to be taken through the due process of the law.

It said Ibrahim Hussein, alias “Kumordzi”, leader of the Kumordzi group, was earlier arrested on February 4, 2022, also through an intelligence-led exercise.

The brief said so far, 14 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident and that the police were still pursuing other members of the gang to bring them to face justice.

It assured that the police would arrest all other members of the gang and burst their activities. – GNA