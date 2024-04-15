Nikgroup Farm to establish 500-acre tomato, pepper farms in Akuse

In a move to reduce Gha­na’s dependence on tomato imports from neighbouring countries, the Nikgroup Farm, a private sector organisation, is set to establish a 500-acre tomato and pepper farms in Akuse in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The company estimates the project would create a huge num­ber of employment opportunities for many Ghanaians, particularly the youth, who would be engaged to work on the large tract of land.

The ambitious project, ac­cording to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Nick Owusu, aims to boost the local production of tomatoes and pepper.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times over the weekend, Mr Owusu said, “The decision to set up the large-scale farm comes at a crucial time when Ghana is grappling with the challenges of importing a significant portion of its tomato and pepper needs.”

“By investing in local pro­duction, Nikgroup Farm is not only contributing to the country’s food security, but also promoting economic growth and self-suffi­ciency,” he noted.

According to him,the project envisions a future where Ghana can meet its tomato and pepper demands through domestic pro­duction.

“This can happen by harness­ing the fertile lands of Akuse and leveraging modern farming techniques and the hard work and commitment of farm hands to be employed.

Moreover, the establish­ment of this farm will bring the much-needed employment opportunities for the youth in the local community. With a focus on engaging the youth, Nikgroup Farm is committed to providing training and skills development programmes to empower the next generation of farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs,” he said.

What the company needs now are organisations and indi­viduals to invest in the project or acquire plots on the land and determine which of the two crops they may invest in.

He explained that such inves­tors would have the services of trained farmers who would be responsible for the daily opera­tions on the land until crops are harvested and sold.

As Ghana continues to strive for self-reliance in food produc­tion, Mr Owusu said, initiatives like the tomato and pepper farm in Akuse served as a beacon of hope.

“Through sustainable farming practices and a dedication to quality, this project would not just be about growing crops—it’s about cultivating a brighter fu­ture for Ghana and its people.”

FROM ANDY NORTEY, AKUSE