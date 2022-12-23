Nii Addo Wins Big!

Seasoned and renowned gospel musician, Nii Addo who currently resides in the United States, has baggednDisapora Male Artiste and Best Ghana Gospel Artiste of the Year Diaspora category at the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards.

The maiden Praise Achievement Awards was held on December 18 at the Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel at Kaneshie.

Nii Addo came first among other giant gospel artiste in the diaspora mostly based in UK and USA.

Speaking to the media after the awards, Nii Addo whose concert titled Zamar Praise scheduled to take place on January 8, 2023, said he knew he was going to win big giving the energy and zeal in his ministry and career over the years.

He urged his fans to watch out for wonderful initiatives in 2023

Praise Achievement Awards is a Christian Music Awards, established to recognize exceptional achievements in ministry and the gospel music industry.

It is also aimed at celebrating gospel musicians and industry players who have excelled in the year under review.