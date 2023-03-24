Nigeria’s Olalekan excels in 2023 IFBB West Africa Championship

The 2023 International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness(IFBB) West Africa Championship came off in Accra last Saturday with Ibrahim Olalekan from Nigeria winning the Men’s event.

The Pro Card winner beat stiff competition from Ghana’s Abraham Torkornoo and Erick Majura from Tanzania to win the ultimate prize.

Olalekan was also declared the Best Athlete for the championship.

The Men’s Physique event was won by Ghana’s Christopher Nton(Pro card winner) with his compatriots Martinson Ampadu and Benjamin Bleajumah settling for the second and third positions, respectively.

In the Men’s Classic Physique category, Francis Nanaberg from Ghana took the first position, with Nigerian James Chima Sunday coming second while Song Naba from Burkina Faso settled for the third position.

The Women’s Bikini event was won by Nomathamsanqu Phiri from Zimbabwe while the Women’s Wellness category was won by Campaore Safoure from Burkina Faso.

In his closing remarks, the President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) Abdul-Hayye Yartey commended the athletes for ensuring a successful second edition of the championship.

He said the event attracted about 10 athletes from Nigeria, Niger, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

“It was a well branded and competitive event. We wanted to give out eight Pro Cards but ended up giving two as the other categories did not have enough representation,” he stated.

“Ghana had proven to be able to host the rest of Africa so we look forward to a bigger competition next year,” he stressed.

Caption: Men’s champion (middle) declared winner by Mr Yartey (second right) and other executives