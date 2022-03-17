Nigeria’s coach: I know my first 11 against Ghana

Nigeria’s Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen claimed he already knows his starting line-up for the crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

The two West African giants will clash in a two-legged play-off, later this month with the overall winner proceeding to the World Cup in Qatar.

“We have the 11 that will start. “We don’t need distractions; all we need is support to cross this hurdle,” Eguavoen told Elegbete TV in Lagos.

He also defended the inclusion of Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo on his squad, even though he has only returned from a long-term injury.

“Etebo, I have worked with closely; Bonke I haven’t and I have had no chance to go to France to watch him play,” the former defender explained.

“I have watched Etebo closely when he played in the Under-23s and when he played for the former coach Gernot Rohr in the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen did not, however, say whether he would be in the starting line-up.

The Stars host Nigeria on March 25 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Abuja in four days time for the return.