NHIA releases GH¢170.7m to service providers nationwide

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released an amount of GH¢170, 775, 035.07 to healthcare providers across the country.

The payment covers claims of January and February 2024 for the lower-tier facilities who form the majority of healthcare providers.

It also covers up to November 2023 for upper- tier facilities and healthcare providers.

• Dr Dacosta Aboagye

The NHIA in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied the Ghanaian Times said the payment was made on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The statement signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NHIA, Dr Dacosta Abo­agye, said the payment was in ful­filment of the NHIA’s mandate.

It said the payment was also to ensure the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens across the country.

“Management of the NHIA thanks all credentialed healthcare facilities for their dedication to the well-being of our commu­nities and wishes all workers a Happy May Day,” the statement said.

It said the payments to health­care facilities can be verified via nhis.gov.gh/payments.

Since its inception, the NHIS had over the years grown to become a major instrument for financing healthcare delivery in Ghana and financial mainstay of over 4, 600 credentialled health­care service providers in the country, accounting for more than 85 per cent of funds that flow into healthcare facilities to treat NHIS members.

The Scheme is credited for helping the poor and vulnerable to seek healthcare, thereby avoid­ing unnecessary deterioration in their health conditions.

The release of the funds comes on the back of complaints by healthcare providers about delay in the payment of their claims, which adversely affected service delivery.

BY TIMES REPORTER