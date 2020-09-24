NGO presents items to St Anthony

Global Village Africa, an Akatsi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) yesterday presented assorted items to the St Anthony Hospital at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The items included four brand new wheel chairs, tissue papers, and gallons of liquid soap, hand sanitisers and detergents.

The vice chair of the NGO, Torney Eglu said the items were to help improve healthcare delivery in the area.

The hospital, he explained, had been of immense help to the people, especially destitute, hence the desire to provide the organisation’s widow’s mite in these trying moments of COVID-19.

Several hospitals, especially private owned have been constraint during the COVID-19 pandemic, as such must be provided with the needed tools to keep their facilities functioning, he said.

“The challenge faced by the medical facilities during this COVID-19 era must not be the borne only by the government or the administrators alone, but the collective effort of all spirited Ghanaians and individuals to ensure the facilities offer the best in healthcare delivery,” he added.

The administrator of the hospital, Mr Ralph Tumawu, commended the organisation for the gesture and urged other philanthropists to emulate their example.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought in its wake serious challenges where destitute and other critically ill people are abandoned by their relatives and eventually become the burden of the hospital, and urged spirited individuals to generously donate towards the needy fund to enable the hospital provide free medical services to such people.

The hospital, Mr Tumawu said, urgently needed basic life-saving equipment, hospital beds, oxygen concentration gadgets, patient monitors and appealed to the NGO to assist the hospital to enable it function effectively.

The Information Technology Officer of the NGO, Samuel Wotordzor said the organiszation would relay the needs of the hospital to its international partners, and assured of meeting their needs in the shortest possible time.

He appealed to the hospital to take good care of the wheel chairs to ensure a longer life span, since its maintenance would ginger them to provide more of such facilities.

LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU