Neymar pushes for PSG exit amid Chelsea, United interest

Neymar has reportedly asked for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, amid interest from Premier League clubs.

The 31-year-old has had another frustrating season with injury, and both parties are said to be looking to cut ties at the end of the season.

The Brazilian has made just 20 league appearances this season, but that is still the joint-second highest amount he has made in six seasons with the club.

The Daily Mail claims that PSG are keen to get his huge £44m-per-year salary off the books, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United all showing interest.

Neymar himself is said to want a fresh start away from the French capital due to some fans pleading for his exit.

To comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, PSG may be forced into selling to balance the books, and may be happy to do a deal for a significantly reduced fee in order to let Neymar go.

Neymar became the world’s most expensive footballer of all time when he joined the French champions in 2017 for £198m from Barcelona. – SportsMole