Neymar out of season

PSG striker, Neymar, will undergo surgery to correct his ankle problems and will miss the remainder of the season, the club said in a medical state­ment on Monday.

The Brazilian, who suf­fered a sprained ligament in the area on February 20, will be out for around three to four months, and will not play until next season.

The former Barça man will not take part in the vital Eu­ropean game against Bayern Munich today and the trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar himself will no longer be a thing this season.

So far in this campaign, he has played a total of 29 games in all competitions with 18 goals and 17 assists.

With a contract until 2025 and the visible face of Al-Khelaifi’s ambitious project in Paris, the star is once again absent at a key moment of the season, as has happened on more than one occasion since his arrival from the Nou Camp in the chaotic summer of 2017. — worldfootball.net