Newmont to revamp Asutifi processing service centre

Newmont Africa Ahafo Mine is collaborating with the community to revamp the Asutifi processing service centre for the processing of chilli pepper and ginger.

The General Manager of the mine, Mr Alex Kofi Annin, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times last Friday said the facility would provide the over 500 farmers who were producing vegetables through an out-grower programme ready local market.

He was speaking to the Ghana­ian Times at Gyedu, in the Ahafo Region on the mining company’s contribution to agricultural pro­duction in the country.

Mr Annin said since its estab­lishment in 2006, the Newmont Ghana Gold Company Limited (NGGL) had consciously support­ed the development of agriculture within its operational areas, and beyond in line with its commit­ment to creating shared value for their host communities.

He added that NGGL had supported all the five Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in their catchment area with items and cash worth GH¢337,730 in last year’s Farmers’ and Fishers’ Day celebration.

“For last year’s Farmers’ Day, the Asutifi North District received items worth GH¢90,770. Similarly, we have supported the Ahafo Re­gional Co-ordinating Council with a cash donation of GH¢20,000.”

“NGGL gifted items valued at GH¢27,000 to celebrate farmers from the Agricultural Improve­ment and Land Access Programme (AILAP), established by the com­pany,” he added.

The General Manager indicated that the AILAP sought to help increase agricultural productivity, improve crop diversity and market access, and ultimately enhance food security in the company’s operational areas, prior to the start of the Ahafo mine.

He said that adding value to agricultural produce would boost the economic fortunes of farmers, prevent post-harvest losses and ensure the overall growth of the country.

Mr Annin said it was the com­mitment of the mining giant to be consistent and improve upon its contribution to agricultural pro­duction in the operational areas.

The General Manager was optimistic that the numerous in­vestment in the agricultural sector was geared towards consolidating the position of Ahafo as the food basket of Ghana.

FROM EMMANUEL ADU GYAMFI, GYEDU