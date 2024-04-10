New NSA boss meets Accra staff

The new Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Dodzie Numekevor, was yester­day introduced to staff of the Head Office and Greater Accra region at a well-attended staff durbar.

The introduction was done by the Deputy Director General of the Authority, Mr Majeed Bawa, and other management members.

In his address, Mr Numekev­or, who is the former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana High Commission in the UK, expressed his excitement in meeting the staff and pledged to work with them for the Authority to regain its past glory.

He pledged to be fair to every­one and further advised all to be loyal to the NSA and the need to stay focused on the Authority’s mandate.

He urged staff to embrace innovations as he intends to digitalise its operations through efficient and un-interrupted inter­net services, among provisions of other IT related accessories.

He stated that with the passing of the Legislative Instrument (LI) of the Sports Bill, the Authority would have the opportunity to explore and implement various innovations in order to generate funds internally.