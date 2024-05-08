New Force leader launches GH¢100m crowd funding to support electioneering

The Leader of New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has launched a crowd funding scheme to raise GH¢100 million for his 2024 presidential campaign.

He said the scheme was tar­geted at those who believe in his presidential ambition, adding that such persons could donate through www.NKB.com.gh or by dialing 887*2024 on all telecommunication networks to support his ambition of becoming the next Ghana’s president.

Speaking at the launch of the scheme yesterday in Accra, Nana Bediako said that Ghanaians must adopt the habit of financing their favourite political parties and flag­bearers to enable them to become part of their political journey.

He explained that this would enable the supporters to hold the political parties and flagbearers re­sponsible when they fail to deliver on their promises as it was not the political parties who solely financed their campaign.

Nana Bediako said just like how the western voters were able to openly finance their political candidates, the Ghanaian voters should not expect money from the politicians, but rather assist them through logistics, funds, and ideas, stressing that this would reduce the menace where political parties found means of embezzling state funds for the campaign.

He said the objective of the crowdfunding scheme was to make every Ghanaian a stakeholder in the future of the country, and to prioritise the needs of citizens, irrespective of their background or social status.

He said that by fostering stronger bonds between citizens and their government, the scheme would help redefine the “dynamic of governance and promote inclu­sivity, transparency, and account­ability”.

Nana Bediako said that al­though he was a wealthy person, he believed such a scheme would help followers of the movement to become an integral part of the movement to enable them support, irrespective of their financial status in society.

He said the New Force sought to build “a united Africa”, a continent where properties would not be a privilege confined to a select few, but “a birthright for every son and daughter of the soil”.

“It envisions a society where the echoes of historical injustice are drowned by the thunderous strides of progress, where the collective strength of the people propels them towards a future of shared success and fulfilment.

The Movement beckons every Ghanaian and African to stand up, unite, and be the architect of a brighter future,” Nana Bediako said.

He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be bought by the two main political parties whose governance had put them into distress, while the economy was in retrogression.

