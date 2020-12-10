New dates out for rescheduled fixtures

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released dates for six outstanding Ghana Premier League (GPL) games to be played.

In a letter to the participating clubs signed by the General Secretary, Prosper Addo, the games would be honoured on Wednesday, December 16 and Thursday, December 17 and concluded Sunday, December 27.

Three games have been fixed for December 16-17 with Aduana Stars battling Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa whilst Ashantigold welcome King Faisal to the Len Clay Stadium.

Asante Kotoko’s game against Great Olympics would be played on Thursday, December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The final three outstanding games involving Medeama SC against Kotoko at Tarkwa, Bechem United against Ashantigold at Bechem and Great Olympics facing Dwarfs in Accra will all be honoured on Sunday December 27.

The postponement was caused by the participation of Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold’s participation in Africa club competition – the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competition.

Ashgold was kicked out of the competition after playing 1-1 with Burkina Faso side Salitas in the first leg but lost 2-1 to the Burkinabes in the second leg.

Kotoko, however, managed a 1-1 result with Mauritanian side Nouadhibou in the first leg but the second leg was cancelled as an already depleted Mauritarian side had concerns with coronavirus.

Kotoko was then adjudged the winners.