New Crystal to provide tailored services to organisations on COVID-19

New Crystal Health Services (NCHS) is supporting the fight against COVID-19 by helping corporate organisations to rollout plans to better manage their employees in the midst of the pandemic.

It seeks to provide services ranging from workplace safety protocols, screening and testing of employees to help organisations to resume full operations, despite the presence of the virus.

The Group Occupational Health and Safety Expert at NCHS, Dr Allotey Addo disclosed this when the company in partnership with PharmAccess and the Multimedia Group held a webinar on COVID-19 and workplace health and safety.

The virtual forum brought together experts with varied experience in disease control, healthcare as well as occupational safety, to educate organisations on what to do to keep their workers safe and productive despite the pandemic.

Dr Addo stressed the need for businesses to get back to full operation while living with the disease.

“Organisations must have a clear strategy and tailored safety protocols that will get them back to business,” he said.

Dr Addo said NCHS had developed solutions which could be tailored to suit various organisations to enable them to work in safe and convenient environment.

“We are talking about the new normal but what is that new normal? We at New Crystal Health Services are ready and able to help organisations live this new normal, because our companies which we have toiled to build should not collapse because of COVID-19,” he said, adding that “there is COVID-19, but organisations can still operate profitably without compromising the safety of their workers and customers and we can help them achieve this new normal”.

An epidemiologist with the Ministry of Health, Dr Ernest Asiedu advised organisations to lead the fight against stigmatisation, by celebrating those who recover, while empathising with those who test positive.

Dr Asiedu, who has recovered from COVID-19, and is leading a campaign against stigmatisation, said since “science is relying on people who test positive to find antidote to treat others, they should rather be celebrated as heroes”.

Both Dr Philip Anderson of Roche Ghana and Madam Bonifacia Agyei of PharmAccess stressed the need for organisations to have safety protocols and appoint coordinators with a proper report structure, to enforce them.

They also advised that services of psychologists should be sought, to counsel employees to ensure that their morale remains high even if some of their colleagues have tested for COVID-19.

