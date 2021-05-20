Network for Assin Dev wants deplorable roads fixed

The Network for Assin Development has expressed worry over the deplorable nature of roads in the Assin Municipality in the Central Region and called on the government to fix them.

“The road linking Assin Brofoyedur, Akropong and Akim Oda has been in a deplorable state from time immemorial and nothing has been done about it,’’ the network stated.

Mr Samuel Adobah, President of the network, expressing the sentiments in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the area was noted for the production of large quantities of food crops such as maize, okro, garden eggs, pepper and tomatoes.

He explained that farmers found it difficult carting their produce to the marketing centres because perennial rains had rendered the roads impassable, hence they were calling on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to take critical look at the Assin roads, as all efforts to bring in the authorities to reshape the roads had proven futile.

“We are calling on government agencies, especially the Ministry of Roads and Highways, to take a critical look at the Assin bad roads as it was becoming difficult for residents to lead normal lives in the area,” he stated.

He said they only saw politicians trooping in during the election time and making empty promises to the electorate, adding that “it is a shame to turn a blind eye to the plight of people who rallied behind you when you needed their support.”

He said most people in the area were becoming disillusioned and frustrated by the numerous promises from politicians which had not been fulfilled over the years.

He said some portions of the road which were awarded on contract had been abandoned without any explanation.

Mr Adobah said the youth would not have time to mount any demonstration again but would invoke the spirits of their ancestors and rather hand over duty bearersto them for the ancestors to deal with them accordingly.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY