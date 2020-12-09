NDC wins 14 parliamentary seats in Upper East

Confirmed results from the Electoral Commission (EC) indicates that NationalDemocraticCongress (NDC) has worn 14 parliamentary seats out of the 15 seats in the Upper East Region.

According to the EC the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama,was ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)flagbearer, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

Dr DominicAkuritingaAyine, the NDC incumbent Member of Parliament (MP)for Bolgatanga East, got 12,394 votes to beat the NPP candidate MrEmmanuelAbugreAbole,whohad 6,042.

MrSampson TangombuChiragia, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Navrongo Central pulled 26,947to beat the Upper East Regional Minister, MadamaTangobaAbayage, who secured 15,821 votes.

Mr CletusApulAvoka, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Zebilla constituency unseat the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister,Mr Frank Adongo Fuseine. MrAvoka secured 33,616 while his main contender got 15,997.

For the Builsa North and Builsa South Constituencies,Mr James Agalga and MrClement Apaak the incumbent NDC MPs retained their seats.

MrAgalga secured 13,826 to beat the NPP parliamentary candidate, Abakasi Maurice James, who obtained 13,826. MrApaak got 7,451 to beat his main contender, MrGariba Danial Kwame, who secured 5,674 votes.

The seating MP for the Nabdam, MrMark Kurt Nawaanihad 10,842 votes to beat MrBonifaceGambilla, the NPP parliamentary candidate, who got 7,924 votes.

Mr Mahama Ayariga , the seating MP for Bawku Central retained the seat with 25,490 votes, He to beat his opponent,Madam Gabiana AgbanwaaBugri, the NPP parliamentary, who polled 23,125 votes.

The incumbent NDC MP for the Garu Constituency,Alalzugah Albert Akuka, secured5,720 votes to beat his opponent, MrMusah Osman of the NPP, who got 9,344 votes

The NDC MP for the Pusiga, Madam LaadiAyiiAyamba, retained her seat when she pulled 14, 929 while Mr Abdul-Karim ZanniDubiure of the NPP had 14,866 votes.

For the Bongo constituency, the NDC MP, Mr Edmond BawaAbambirehad 26,268 votes to beat the District Chief Executive for the area,Mr PeterAyinbisaAyam+ga,of the NPP, who secured 17,276 votes.

Mr Thomas Dalu, the NDC candidate for Chiana-Pagahad 21, 954 votes to beat the NPP candidate, whohad 15, 540 votes.

The incumbent NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central,MrIsaac Adongo,obtained 38,000 votes to defeat Rex Simeon Azar,who secured 22,000.

For the Binduri constituency the incumbent NDC candidate, Dr. Robert Baba Kuganab-lem, who got 14, 562 votes, lost to MrAbdulaiAbanga, who secured 15,540 votes.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE

.