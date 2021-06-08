NDC will return to power in 2024 to manage the nation better—Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ofosu Ampofo, has assured Ghanaians that the party will return to power in 2024 to manage the nation’s socioeconomic development better.





He reiterated that it was only when the NDC comes to power that the nation witnesses’ astronomical transformation, growth and development which the citizenry could attest to.





Mr Ampofo decried the situation where the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had abandoned projects that were started by the NDC, which were 95 per cent complete, adding that “when we go round the country, we say accommodation is the greatest problem and challenge the nation is facing, and you go and see Saglemi Housing Project, almost five years, it is lying in ruins and this is the state of our country”. Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.







With regards to corruption perception indexes, he observed that the worse performance of the NDC was the best performance of the NPP, and expressed concern about the culture of silence and indicated that “the NDC will continue to celebrate the June 4, because it is the day of justice, probity, transparency and accountability on the calendar of the party.







“We will celebrate it today, tomorrow, continue to eulogise Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings for his rescue mission that brought the country into peace, unity, stability and

June 4 was relevant yesterday, relevant today and it will continue to be relevant forever and ever so let us continue to uphold the principles.







“The party will soon undertake an outreach programme, sending it to the doorsteps of the people, rekindle their power, give the party back to the people and hold a special national delegates congress by the end of 2021 to deliberate on important issues affecting the party and avoid the situation where in an election year members and supporters miss critical issues affecting the party.

“This is necessary because anytime a national delegate’s congress is convened for elections, delegates, supporters and members tend to miss the critical ingredients affecting the party where more attention is usually placed on the elections to the detriment of other pressing issues.





“The special national delegates’ congress will be looking at the structure, constitutional review and how to reposition the NDC to take commanding heights of democratic dispensation by making it an all-inclusive activity to bring all stakeholders on board, everybody will be found to be part of it, together we will build a formidable party and no one will be left behind,” Mr Ampofo proffered. -GNA