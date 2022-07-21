NDC W/R Youth Wing holds youth retreat

The Western Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has held a Regional Youth Retreat at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region to review its activities.

It was attended by leaders of Regional Youth Wing, members of the Regional Working Committee, Constituency Youth Organisers and their Deputies, as well as representatives of Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN).

The meeting was to look at the successes, challenges and prospects of the Regional Youth Wing while the Constituency Youth Organisers gave updates on the success stories, including comparative analysis between the 2016 and 2020 election results, logistics and resource allocation, challenges facing the Wing and the prospects as well as the way forward.

In a communique released at the end of the retreat signed by Mr George Dadzie Junior, the Western Regional Youth Organiser, and copied to the GNA, the Youth Wing reaffirmed its unflinching support to the social democratic agenda of the NDC as the viable ideological orientation to resolving the myriad of problems that have bedeviled the country.

It said the party’s performance in the Western Region was satisfactory, winning eight parliamentary seats in 2020 from four (4) seats, a feat which could not have been achieved without the significant role of the Wing.

Participants also expressed confidence in the work of the eight Members of Parliament from the Region and urged them to continue to defend the interest of the masses in parliament.

The communique said the Youth Wing had resolved to work extra hard in conjunction with all stakeholders to increase its parliamentary strength from eight to 14 in the 2024 general elections, and would ensure that the parliamentary seats of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were reduced to three out of the seventeen in the Region.

“The Youth Wing believes that it was the engine to the success of the party in the forthcoming elections,” the communique said, and called for attention to be paid to the youth by all stakeholders and resources provided to the grassroot of the party to enable them deliver a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections”, the communique pointed out.

On the issue of the forthcoming elections of branch executives, it emphasised the need to elect competent people to man the activities of the polling stations across the country and appealed to the youth of the party to get themselves ready for leadership roles at all levels of the party.

“As a basic unit of the party, the NDC should resolve to make the branches ready to deliver emphatic mandate to the party in 2024 general elections”, it stated. -GNA