NDC to undergo electoral reforms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to embark on electoral reforms and other programmes to promote the party’s unity, peace and cohesion after its defeat in last year’s general elections.

Consequently, a roadmap for the reorganisation of the party will be announced in the coming weeks upon approval by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC.

Meanwhile, party executives at the branch and constituency levels have been directed to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and activate steps for mobilising existing and new members.

These were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the party’s three-day retreat in Ho, in the Volta Region, which ended last Sunday to discuss issues relating to the 2020 polls.

It was intended to assess party’s performance in the 2020 general elections, strengthen structures and strategise on reorganisation for victory in the 2024 general elections.

The meeting also thoroughly examined the role of Electoral Commission (EC), the military and other security agencies during the elections.

The communique signed by Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, at end of the meeting stated that “the leadership of the party has resolved to immediately address challenges that affected the party in 2020 general elections, push for electoral reforms and embark on series of programmes to enable the party to recapture power in 2024.

It advised NDC Parliamentary Caucus to work hard with a united purpose and hold the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration accountable.

The communique said leadership of the party expressed profound gratitude to the rank and file of the party for hard work, dedication and commitment exhibited during the just ended elections and expressed deepest condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in defense of the nation’s democracy.

“The great men and woman have attained martyrdom in NDC and in our collective democratic pursuit, and NDC will stop at nothing to seek justice for them and the leadership of party urges all members, supporters, well-wishers, faithful and sympathisers of the party to actively participate in reorganisation programmes that will soon be rolled out by the party.

“We continue our quest to rescue our country from clutches of inept, deceitful and corrupt New Patriotic Party (NPP)/Akufo-Addo-led administration and restore her back to the path of growth, development, inclusion and progress,” the communique said. -3news.com