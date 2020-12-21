NDC supporters protest election results in Kumasi

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hit the streets of the Kumasi Metropolis yesterday to protest the 2020 election results announced by the Electoral Commission.



What was supposed to be a peace walk, suddenly turned violent when the supporters resorted to burning of lorry tyres in front of the Jubilee Park, along the street connecting the Roman Hill from Labour Office.



Some supporters pelted security personnel with stones as they advanced to control the situation.



The NDC sympathisers started the act of vandalism the moment they arrived at the Jubilee Park where they were supposed to have been addressed by NDC Ashanti Regional and national executives.



The address did not come on because the situation become violent and the police forcibly dispersed the protesters.



Earlier on, the Ghanaian Times gathered that former President John Dramani Mahama, 2020 NDC presidential candidate, and other bigwigs of the party, were expected to take part in the walk dubbed, “Ashanti Walks with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama”, in protest against results declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.



Former President Mahama was also expected to join the walk to express gratitude to the people of Ashanti Region for voting massively for him in the presidential election.



Former Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong under NDC government and regional executive and national executives took part in the protest.



Meanwhile, former President Mahama, is expected to visit the Manhyia Palace to petition the Asantehene over the fallouts from the December 7 elections.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI