NDC running mate ends 3-day tour of Central Region

The vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has ended her first official visit to the Central Region since her nomination.

The three-day tour which started on Wednesday July 29, took Prof Opoku-Agyemang to Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) municipality, where she hails from, and Cape Coast metropolis.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday by Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications at the office of the vice presidential candidate said she met with chiefs and some dignitaries to formally inform them of her appointment.

It said Prof Opoku-Agyemang, the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and a public university in the country, was accompanied by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and some Central Regional party executives.

According to the statement, she made a first stop at her hometown, Komenda, in the KEEA municipality, where she visited the chief and elders of the area and spoke to the excited crowds who hailed her.

“She emphasised the need for peace and harmony in the community. She also encouraged them to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 prevention guidelines and do everything to avoid being infected by the virus,” it said.

It said Prof Opoku-Agyemang visited Mrs Effie Amissah-Arthur, the mother of the late Vice-President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur to pay respect to her and to inform her formally about her selection as the vice-presidential candidate.

Mrs Effie Amissah-Arthur, the statement said, thanked her for the visit and advised Prof Opoku-Agyemang and the delegation to work towards their objectives in unity.

According to the statement, the next visit was the family of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, where on behalf of the family, Samuel Atta-Mills, MP for KEEA, expressed joy and pride in her selection and pledged the full support of the family throughout the campaign.

At the Central Region House of Chiefs, the team was welcomed by prominent chiefs led by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, President of the National House of Chiefs, expressed joy in the high recognition of their daughter.

“He advised her to remain objective, stay focused and to resist any attempts to be drawn into the politics of insults that has dominated political discourse in the country,” the statement said.

On behalf of the delegation, the statement noted that Mr Ofosu-Ampofo thanked the chiefs for blessing the NDC and Ghana with their daughter and pledged to ensure that she is fully supported in the journey to elect the NDC in December 2020.

According to the statement, Prof Opoku-Agyemang , thereafter, met with some community leaders from the Central Region to listen to their concerns, challenges, and aspirations.

It said Prof Opoku-Agyemang who is also a former minister of education, challenged them to stay involved and never give up despite the many hardships they indicated they were facing under the current government.

“A 2021 NDC government led by President John Dramani Mahama will build an inclusive society that gives everyone equal opportunity to succeed in our great country,” the statement quoted her.

It is recalled that last month, Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced as the running mate to former President Mahama, who is seeking to reclaim power after losing his second bid in the 2016 general election.