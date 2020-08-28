NDC poised to take over Effiduase/Asokore seat

Emmanuel Kwabena Agyekum, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency, has assured the party is poised to take over the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He insisted that a new era was going to dawn on the people in the constituency and appealed to them to buy into the party’s pragmatic strategic plan to annex the seat.

“This is a dawn of a new era for the constituency to have a positive change of transformation with meaningful impact for your lives and the growth and development of the area,” Mr Agyekum stressed.

He gave the assurance after members of the NDC had undertaken a procession on the principal streets of Juaben, Effiduase, and Asokore to introduce the aspirant to the people in the constituency after his return from Italy.

Mr Agyekum disclosed that a new programme known as “Zuccro” aimed at employing the youth in the country would be introduced when the NDC won power in the December 7, 2020 general election and explained that the “Zuccro” initiative, which was being practiced in Italy, was the cultivation of Zuccro plants which are used to process sugar.

He said Effiduase/Asokore would be one of the first districts to pilot the project which was expected to be a game-changer in terms of employment opportunities for the youth and pledged to work with all stakeholders to forge a united front to ensure that members worked together at all levels to help the party win the seat and the presidential elections as well.

Mr Agyekum pleaded with the constituents to change their mindset and vote for a candidate who would work to bring growth and development and not on party lines.

Ibrahim Adams, NDC constituency chairman, pledged to offer the needed leadership and cooperate with all key stakeholders to design pragmatic strategies that would help the party win the seat.

Mercy Owusu, the constituency women organiser, urged women in the area to be bold and get involved in active politics to help improve their lifestyles and their families so as to contribute meaningfully to nation building. -GNA