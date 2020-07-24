Politics

NDC group protests ‘persecution’ of Ewes by NPP

July 24, 2020
The joint committee of the Council of Elders and the Political Committee of the National Democratic Congress  (NDC) has warned that the unmitigated persecution of Ewes by the New Patriotic Party (NPP)  government is projecting division and chaos in the country.

“We have come to a stage where, as sons and daughters of the Volta Region, we can no longer stand aloof and see our people treated as second class citizens or, in some cases, total strangers in their own country,” said Mr Dan Abodakpi, Chairman of the NDC Volta Regional Council of Elders.

At a press conference in Ho on Wednesday, which was attended by national and regional executives of the NDC, he cited the deployment of military personnel in some border communities in the region.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO

