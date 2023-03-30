NDC conducts balloting for presidential aspirants …Mahama

A former Finance Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor has picked the number three spot on the ballot paper which will be used during the party’s presiden­tial primaries on May 13.

Former President Mahama

He would be competing Former President John Dramani Mahama and Former Metropoli­tan Chief Executive for Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu who picked first and second slots respectively.

The fourth person in the race, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, Business­man reportedly dropped out of the contest before the NDC con­ducted the balloting exercise at its headquarters in Accra yesterday.

Reacting to the exercise, Dr Duffuor stated that his expecta­tion concerning the balloting had been met, adding that the number three, which represented the trinity was a sign of victory.

He therefore, called on all NDC delegates to rally behind him and vote to make him leader of the political party.

Before the balloting exercise, Dr Duffuor, who is also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) went through a successful vetting process when the NDC commenced vetting of its flag­bearership aspirants on Monday.

Dr Duffour

He was accompanied by a large crowd of NDC members including the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ableku­ma South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Fritz Baffour at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after his vetting on Tuesday, Dr Duffuor called on all members of the NDC to endeavour to unite after the May 13 primaries to ensure the NDC won the 2024 general elections.

He said he was convinced that he excelled when he appeared before the vetting committee, adding that there was no doubt that he was the best person to lead the NDC to victory come 2024.

Dr Duffuor reiterated that he would not relent in his efforts to put the country’s economy back on track, within two years, when given the opportunity to become the flagbearer of the NDC and eventually becoming president of Ghana.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU