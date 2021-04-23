NDC boycotts IPAC meeting on Election 2020

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday boycotted an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review the December 7, 2020, general election.

“The party declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission (EC) to attend an IPAC meeting to review the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections which was scheduled for yesterday,” it said.

A statement issued by Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, to justify the action said the party took the decision because of lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led EC in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the conduct of the 2020 general election.

It said the decision was to protest the supposed bias displayed by the Commission during the polls and that in the considered view of the party, the current leadership of the Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general election and stolen verdict that resulted from same lacked integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the elections it rigged.

“Going forward, the party will review its relationship with the Electoral Management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future elections in the country,” the statement said. –myjoyonline.com