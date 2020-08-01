NDC 2020 manifesto presented to Mahama

The 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready and has been presented to former President and flagbearer John Mahama by the manifesto committee on Thursday.

The manifesto, dubbed: ‘The People’s Manifesto’, is scheduled to be launched in August but the former President Mahama on Monday, during a ceremony to outdoor his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang touched on some of the policies contained in the manifesto.

“I will leave the rest for my Policy Dialogue Sessions, and the launch of our manifesto in August, during which we will discuss and debate the NDC’s solutions and plans for our country.

“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum 250,000 jobs every year, a total of one million jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024 and we will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living.” Former President Mahama told the gathering at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Before the drafting of the manifesto, he met some key stakeholders, from whom he took some suggestions saying “we don’t think that it is good to make the manifesto top-to-bottom but it is bottom-up so that we incorporate what the genuine opinions of people who are working in those particular sectors have to influence government policy so that when we are implementing the policy, you don’t only own it but you know that you have been part of drawing the policy.” 3news.com