News

NCCE holds social auditing forum at Tetegu

September 19, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Residents of New Tetegu in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of the Greater Accra Region have requested government to construct an open estuary for the community to free them from the ravages of flooding anytime the Weija Dam was spilled.


They made the appeal at a social auditing forum organised by the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) last Wednesday.


Mr Ben Tetteh, the NCCE Municipal Director, who facilitated the programme urged participants to demand accountability from duty bearers, adding that public sector leaders have a duty to account for the people they serve.

Show More

Related Articles

Sanitation Minister tours Bankuman, Ashiaman Sewerage network projects

September 18, 2020

Civil Servants warned against engaging in partisan politics

September 18, 2020
Photo of Fetish priest in trouble for allegedly murdering farmer

Fetish priest in trouble for allegedly murdering farmer

September 18, 2020
Photo of THIRTEEN-YEAR OLD WINS ONGA JOLLOF BATTLE

THIRTEEN-YEAR OLD WINS ONGA JOLLOF BATTLE

September 18, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close