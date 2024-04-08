NCC slot scrapped from Hearts Board

The Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has explained the rationale behind the removal of the supporters’ representation on the club’s board.

According to him, the presence of a supporters’ representation on the Club’s board was not useful and has been struck out from the new board.

Togbe Afede XIV gave the explanation on Thursday at the club’s 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Civil Service Auditorium.

At the meeting, a new 10-man Board of Directors, was unan­imously constituted to run the affairs of the club.

That excluded the slot allotted the fans on the board, a move that attracted a few concerns from the shareholders.

But responding to their con­cerns, Togbe Afede XIV said “the previous board decided to bring the club closer to the fans and created that slot for the National Chapters Committee (NCC) chairman but that deci­sion has not been useful.”

In its stead, the club, he disclosed has established a Supporters Liaison Office which is a much stronger statement of desire to work with the fans because the club need the fans who have roles to play just like the board.

“The office would be manned by staff of the club to ensure that there is continuous dialogue with the fans. I think that is the way to go; that is what FIFA has put out as a requirement for clubs that will participate in the CAF Super League. We want to use that window to develop our fan base and keep communica­tion alive between the board and the fan base.”

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State retained his po­sition on the board alongside Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Vincent Sowah Odotei, and Madam Ivy Heward-Mills. They were joined by Ing. Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa, Akwasi Agyeman and Delali Anku-Adiamah, the club’s current Managing Director.

