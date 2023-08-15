National Girls-in-ICT Open Day: Vodafone Ghana hosts 100 young girls

In a significant stride towards bridging the digital gender gap, Vodafone Ghana opened its doors to 100 young girls from the Bono East, Bono, and Ahafo regions, hosting them at its head­quarters in Accra for the National Girls-in-ICT Open Day.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and Digital­isation, the initiative aligns seam­lessly with Vodafone Ghana’s core values of diversity and inclusion.

The girls, aged between 10 and 15, were treated to an engaging and informative day filled with hands-on experiences that offered a glimpse into the diverse world of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Activities ranging from a men­torship workshop to practical ses­sions on Cybersecurity, Robotics, Networking, Solutions Develop­ment, and Digital Transformation were held.

The mentoring sessions were led by the Vodafone Ghana Wom­en in Technology team, providing key and basic information about the different aspects of technol­ogy.

They also provided valuable in­sights and inspiration in engaging sessions to encourage the girls to take up STEM learning.

Juliana Ametoworgo, a Radio Frequency Plan & Performance Specialist at Vodafone Ghana and one of the facilitators, said, “I found these mentoring sessions truly inspiring. Personally, I was very impressed with their interest and knowledge in technology, and I am confident with the right guidance, these girls will be leading the technology space in the near future.”

One of the enthusiastic partic­ipants, 13-year-old Yaa Awhenepa Osei, a student of Nkoranza Methodist Senior High School, expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, and Vodafone Ghana. She said, “This pro­gramme has boosted my initia­tive, interest, and confidence in pursing ICT.”

Commenting on the signifi­cance of the event, Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, said, “This initiative is a stepping stone towards a future where young women see no boundaries in the ICT sector.”

“By opening our doors and sharing our knowledge, we’re not just educating these girls about technology; we’re inspiring them to envision a world where they are the innovators, leaders, and change-makers. At Vodafone Ghana, we believe in the power of diversity, and we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of female tech leaders,” she said.

