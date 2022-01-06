Nana Dabo championship ends in Kadjebi

Ahamansu United beat Yadzo FC 1- 0 to win the maiden edition of the Nana Dabo Championship 2021 at Kadjebi in the Oti region at the weekend.

The tournament which started in September, drewa huge crowd and was climaxed with some display of sumptuous football.

Organisers of the tournament, led by Emmanuel Nana Nyarko Dabo, says the aim was to give a platform for the youth to showcase their football talents and foster unity among the communities in the Kadjebi District.

He reiterated the need for the youth to take their education seriously while asking inhabitants of the area to help promote peaceful co-existence, and help develop the area.

Thirty-two teams participated in the tournament with the winner Ahamansu United receiving a trophy, cash prize, gold medals, footballs and electrical appliances from Electroland Ghana Limited.

The runners-up Yadzo FC also got a cash prize, medals, footballs, electrical appliances whiles the third-placed team Todome Network also received cash, medals, footballs and electrical appliances after upstaging Cement FC 6-5 on penalties, following a grueling 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

For their efforts, however, Cement FC went home with cash, footballs and electrical appliances.

Best player of the tournament award went to Alidu Aliu Zikalanga of Ahamansu United, who received a cash prize and electrical gadgets; same being received by best goalkeeper Karim Maswood Hamza of Yadzo FC.

Ishaq Abdul-Rashid of Ahamansu United won the Best coach of the tournament gong with Ibrahim of Yadzo FC finishing as top scorer of the tournament with four goals.