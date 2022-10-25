Nana Agradaa granted GH¢150,000 bail.

Founder of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, at Weija, in Accra, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was yesterday granted a GH¢150,000 bail with three sureties by the Accra Circuit Court.

One of the sureties was to be justified by land title deed and an instruction to accused to leave her passport with the registrar’s office.

Nana Agradaa, alleged to have engaged in money doubling scam has been charged with charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah fixed November 15, for case management conference.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare, prosecuting told the court that five complainants were involved in the matter and that the police currently had 30 complaints and were still taking statements from them.

DSP Asare said on October 10, this year, complainants reported to the police that the accused demanded and received huge sums of money from them under the pretext of doubling same for them.

According to DSP Asare, preliminary investigations established that on October 5, this year, accused advertised on Today’s Tv and other social media platforms that she was capable of doubling money.

He added that upon the request of accused at the all night service, she received various sums of money from complainants to double but she failed to do so allegedly.

DSP Asare said during interrogations the accused admitted complainant’s assertions were correct.

Nana Agradaa is being prosecuted on similar charges with six complainants in another circuit court where she is on a ¢50,000 bail and expected to appear in court on November 10.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO