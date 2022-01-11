My Pawa won me GH¢252,524.95 on betPawa

I’m Kasska, a businessman in Kumasi. I used My Pawa to bet GH¢40 on 14 legs on betPawa and won GH¢162,893.52. That was increased to GH¢252,524.95 by a 55% betPawa Win Bonus. This is my story…

I have been betting with betPawa for 3 years now and, as soon as you win, your money is credited in your betPawa account without any delays. Moreover, the odds and the 500% Win Bonus are just exceptional.

It has always been my dream to win BIG one day, so it was a dream come true for me. My friends were the first people I informed because we always bet together.

Wow, this amount that I won will go a long way in my life. It will help me to expand my business and cater for family and my friends who are in need.

If you are a fan of sports and you are looking for a betting platform then I highly recommend betPawa because it is the best place to be. My family and friends know how I love betting, but I know my limit so bet responsibly.

Bet responsibly. 18+. Gaming can be addictive. Regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Licence No: GCSB20M4936B.