My boys can turn things around – Mingle

Nations FC Coach, Kassim Mingle, remains confident in his players’ ability to reverse their fortunes following a difficult start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Despite early setbacks, Mingle exudes confidence in his squad’s ability to get their stride and surge up the league table.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers were unable to secure maximum points on match week five against Berekum Chelsea as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Golden City Park on October 15, with Emmanuel Sarpong scoring the lone goal in the 40th minute.

Nations FC has managed one win, two defeats, and one draw in the four games they have played so far, but Mingle is optimistic about the team’s prospects.

“I know they will come up. We have played five matches but there are more matches ahead of us. When we are building a new team sometimes it is very difficult. They will come up and down,” he expressed during an interview.

“So I think when they get their rhythm, that will be the end; they will start flying, so let’s continue flying,” he added.

Nations FC, under the guid­ance of Coach Kassim Mingle, are determined to overcome the initial challenges and make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.

With the season still in its early stages, the team has ample opportunities to improve and climb the league table as they prepare to face Asante Kotoko in their next game. –Ghanasoc­cernet