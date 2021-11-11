My aim is to raise African para-sports to the next level – Samson Deen

Mr. Samson Deen, newly elected President of the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC) says his administration will raise African para-sports to the level of Europe during his tenure.

Mr. Deen, who doubles as the President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana who recently won the APC elections held in Morocco to become the first Ghanaian to assume such a position at the Olympic level.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Mr. Deen said: ” It is going to be a new direction of leadership with regard to how we manage our sports. I am going to make sure that I raise the bar to the level of how our brothers from Europe are handling the sport.





“I’m going to make sure that the sport gets enough funding through sponsorship. I’m determined to go by my manifesto which aims at taking the sport to the next level.”





Mr. Deen remained poised in the promotion of para-sports at the local level and also improved participation in sports by engaging lots of persons living with disabilities to curtail the issues relating to street begging among others.





“As the leader of APC this would give me a lot of energy to do more, and give me the opportunity to be able to present a document in support of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo’s vision of all-inclusiveness,” he added. –GNA