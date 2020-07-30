‘My achievements frightening political opponents’

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Alhassan, has asserted that her political opponents sensing defeat staring in their faces in the December 7 polls have already started doing everything possible to discredit the results of the elections ahead of their eventual defeat.

“My political opponents are crying wolf when there’s none and sensing overwhelming defeat staring their parties and my achievements in the constituency are propounding allegations which are untenable against me,” she said.

Ms Alhassan vehemently denied claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that she’s busing people from different constituencies to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

“The hard work of President Nana Akufo-Addo and myself in the constituency has made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attractive and endeared the party to the constituents who are poised to retain the party in power but the NDC out of panic has resorted to peddling falsehood.

“I don’t know who told them that they have a chance of wrestling the seat from the NPP, the NDC knows they will lose the elections, they have started playing the victim so that eventually they’ll say we won the seat unfairly,” Ms Alhassan indicated.

According to the Chairman of the NDC’s Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Bismark Abuobi Aryettey, they have been able to stop a few of those bused by themselves even though they had reported the issue to the police.

“Our Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan has gone to other constituencies including Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Amasaman, Kasoa and other places to bring people who don’t reside in our community to come and register and at the end of the day she is expecting those people to come and vote for her which doesn’t show respect to the people in our community.

“We are calling on the community to reject the people they are bringing, for instance, two sprinter buses from Amasaman and the mortuary road were bringing people into our community to register, we intercepted them and we are dispersing the people,” he lamented. -kasapafmonline.com