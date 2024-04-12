Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in regions

Muslims across the country marked the end of their month-long Ramadan fast with prayers for the peace and cohesion of the country going into the December 7 general election.

Clad in beautiful and elegantly sewn apparels, both Muslim adults and children converged on various grounds across the country to pray for Allah’s blessings upon the nation and their families to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr which is the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu addressing the Ulemmah at the praying ground l

NORMAN COOPER reports from Ablekuma Central in the Greater Accra Region that Imam Salifu Yahaya, who led the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Towncouncil Line Park, expressed gratitude to Al­mighty Allah for successfully leading them through the period.

He used the occasion to pray for forgiveness among all humanity not limited to Muslims alone and stressed the need for continuous sacrifice for Allah’s Blessing.

Imam Yahaya said that it was imperative that “we maintain the peace and harmony that our country continues to enjoy even as the gener­al election was getting closer”.

He urged the youth not to engage in social vices but do things that will promote the socio-economic devel­opment of the country.

Imam Yahaya offered prayers for the national leadership, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians in general for long life and prosperity.

From the State House in Accra, CECILIA LAGBA YADA reports that the Deputy National Imam of Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, ap­pealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to assent to the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu (middle), the National Chief Imam leading some of the muslims to pray to mark the 2024 EID Mubarak prayers at the Independence Square in Accra.

He argued that the bill did not only uphold the moral and sacred principles of Islam, but also served as a way to safeguard the future of the youth in the nation.

Assemblymember for Lartebiokorshie Electoria, Haruna Awudu Wahab (Middle) at prayers at Towncouncil Line

He believed that most Ghanaians backed the bill, yet there were ongo­ing attempts to legalise LGBTQ+ by using the guise of constitutional human rights and freedoms, a move that could negatively impact the younger generation in the country.

The youth, he said, were the country’s heritage, and “these are the times when we as a country and also parents need to exert our vigilance over the youth and our children to make them responsible adults”.

FRANCIS DABRE DABANG reports from Bolgatanga that the Upper East Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Yussif Imam Umar, chal­lenged Muslims to endeavour to renew their spirit of morality.

According to him, Muslims com­mitting themselves to a 30-day long fast would be tantamount to nothing if the community continued to wit­ness various forms of moral crisis.

Muslims praying at the NAFAC ground in Bolgatanga

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Sayibu, called on Muslims to continue to pray for the sustained peace in the country.

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA re­ports from Tamale that Alhaji Sayibu implored Muslims to let the spirit of the fasting reflect in them as one people putting their differences aside to promote peace and development.

“The interventions of the gov­ernment in the region cannot be executed successfully if we don’t have absolute peace,” he stated.

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE reports from Takoradi that the Chief Imam of Takoradi, Alhaji Mo­hammed Awal, noted that the Eid was a divine exercise guided by the messenger-ship of Allah.

He admonished the faithful to be guided by precepts of Eid and also remain steadfast in Allah’s guidance.

“We pray to Allah for the improvement of the generality of humanity, our leaders and the whole economy. God bless our Mother­land Ghana, our Regional Minister and the entire leadership in Western Region. We pray to God to bring peace to the whole world,” Alhaji Awal added.

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from the Oti Regional capital, Dambai, that the leader of the Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a, Alhaji Ahmed Djibriel Isaah, led prayers for the President, the judiciary and Members of Parliament, praying for the peace of the country particularly during and after the pending general election.

Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a, Prayers at Dambai

Alhaji Isaah urged Muslims to have trust in Allah, since he was the Omnipotent, the merciful and promoter of peace, being guided by Muslim teachings at all times.

From Wa, RAFIA ABDUL RAZAK reports that the former Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Sa­lih, called on Muslims to tailor their preaching towards advocacy against substance abuse in the region.

He urged the youth to stay away from drugs in order to save their physical and mental health as well as their hopes and aspirations.

He urged the congregants to cele­brate the day by remembering others in difficult situations. ‘“Let us pray for peace, harmony and prosperity for everyone around the world,’’ he added.

