Muslims begin Ramadan fasting

Muslims across the globe today begin fasting in the month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar in which Muslims of sound mind and good health fast for 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of the moon.

Fasting is one of the articles of faith in Islam and it was prescribed to prophets by God (Allah) several centuries ago.

Fasting commences with the eating of suhur (dawn meal) before sunset and broken with iftar (dinner) after sunset.

There is a special reward for those who eat both suhur and iftar.

The importance of fasting in the month of Ramadan is to bring the people of faith more closer to Allah, seek forgiveness of past sins and remain steadfast even after Ramadan.

Every other month is special in Islam but Ramadan is most revered because, it is the month in which the Qur’an was revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah through Angel Gibril.

The fasting Muslim abstains from food and drinks as well as sexual intercourse.

Among other things, the fasting Muslim is encouraged to abstain from gossiping, quarrelling, back biting and eschew all negative tendencies that could nullify their fast.

Muslims are encouraged to feed the poor and the less privileged to earn more reward from Allah.

It must be noted that Allah rewards every act of kindness in equal measure, but the reward of kindness and good consciousness are given in ten folds by Allah in the month of Ramadan.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA