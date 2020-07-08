Musician Ras Amankwatia to release an Ep dubbed ‘Unchanged Lion’

Ras Amankwatia is set to release an EP album titled ‘Unchanged Lion’.

This EP which has six songs and a blend of Reggae, Dancehall, Afrobeat and HiLife music which featured two fast uprising Ghanaian artists, Wan Row and Crouked Route on it .

The EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Ogeebeatz and No Joke Studios in Accra.

The songs include, Life, Great Man feat. Crouked Route, Better Days, Sons Of Lucifer feat. Wan Row, Abuburo Kosoa and Odo Nti.

These songs are inspirational, educative and entertaining.

The Unchained Lion EP is set to be released on the 11th July 2020 on all music digital platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Boomplay, Spotify, Audiomack and many more worldwide together with an official video of the 4th track on titled Sons Of Lucifer.