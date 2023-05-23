Musician granted GH¢20,000 bail for allegedly defrauding married couple

A musician, who allegedly took GH¢20,000 from a married couple under the pretext of securing them land, but failed to fulfill the promise, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Isaac Adjetey Adjei, who was charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided by Mrs Angelina Attachie, admitted ac­cused to GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties, and adjourned the case to June 12.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong said that complainants, Evelyn Adiki Addy, and her husband, Adolf Muckenhaupt, both Germans, resided at Adenta, in Accra, while accused was resident of Lakeside, also in Accra.

The court heard that in January 2022, when the complainants visit­ed Marina Park for entertainment, they spotted land around the place and developed interest in it.

The prosecution said the couple told Sheriff, a worker at the park, that they wanted to buy the land, and Sheriff led the couple to accused.

ASP Attachie said accused in­troduced himself as owner of the land, which he was ready to sell to the couple if they were interested.

The court heard that accused agreed to sell the land to the cou­ple at GH¢120,000.

ASP Attachie said accused pro­duced a site plan he claimed cover the land, and requested that the couple pay an amount (as depos­it) to enable him to prepare land documents for them (couple).

The prosecution said the couple paid GH¢20,000 as demanded by accused.

ASP Attachie said when the couple used the site plan to carry out “a search on the land,” they suspected foul play, and reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that accused was arrested and during inves­tigations, he admitted receiving GH¢20,000 from the couple.

ASP Attachie said accused stat­ed that he used part of the money