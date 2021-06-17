Murder of 2 policemen at Kasoa: Court yet to empanel jury

Trial of Eric Kojo Duah, the man who allegedly murdered two policemen in Kasoa, in 2019, is yet to commence as the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court is having challenges with empanelling a jury.

The accused was committed to stand trial in 2020, by the Accra District Magistrate Court, however, the case was adjourned twice at the High Court, with the Presiding judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi, expressing concerns about getting jurors.

Mr Duah was charged with the murder of General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi on the Kasoa -Budumburam-Accra road, in August, 2019.





On May 4, 2020 a bail application put in by counsel for accused, Augustine Obour, was refused by the court.

At proceedings yesterday, the judge said “the Court is having challenges getting the jurors”, and adjourned the case to July 1.



Both accused and his counsel were not in court when the case was called, but the prosecutor, Ms Ama Prempeh, a State Attorney, said that accused together with prison wardens were on the way to the court when the case was called.



The facts according to Assistant Superintendent of Police, (ASP) Sylvester Asare are that accused allegedly shot and killed General Lance Corporal Awal and Lance Corporal Dzamesi who were on duty on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah road, in 2019.



Prosecution said the policemen asked accused, who was driving an unregistered vehicle, to stop, but he ignored the order of the policemen.



ASP Asare said the policemen who were on board a patrol vehicle chased Duah and he (Duah) pulled a pistol from his car and shot them.



While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA