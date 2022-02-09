Muntari will play all games when fit -Boadu

Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says that the club’s newly signed on midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari would be available for every game of the club provided he is fit and well-conditioned.

Boadu gave the assurance on Mondayagainst speculation that the experienced Ghana international would feature in selected games for the club, especially the home matches.

Coach Boadu

In a chat with the Times Sports, Boadu explained that “Muntari is available for every Hearts game; both home and away, as far as I am concerned. I have not seen the details of the contract but have not been informed of anything otherwise.”

According to him,Muntari, just like any other player, when fit and in the right shape, would play every game for the club.”

“He’s shown a high level of maturity since his arrival. He has also shown great leadership skills, especially at the training grounds. That alone makes the players want to play with him always. At the moment, he is not at full fitness. When he does, I hope he can feature in all our games.”

The former UEFA champions league winner with Italian side Inter Milan made his debut for the Phobians in the last 18 minutes in Sunday’s clash against Great Olympics which ended 1-0 in favour of the Wonder Club.

Coach Boadu urged the fans to sustain the support the club enjoyed last season which led to the sweeping of the GPL and FA Cup trophies.

“We need the support from all the fans to keep going. That is what the players need to revive them, especially after suffering an ego-battering defeat in the hand of a city rival.

Hearts will trek to the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday to face Real Tamale United (RTU) in their match week 17 clash of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY