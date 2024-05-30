MTN to strengthen relationship with GJA – Mr Blewett

The newly appoint­ed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of telecommunication service provider, MTN Ghana, Mr Stephen Blewett, has pledged his commitment to strengthen his outfit’s relationship with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Mr Blewett made the pledge when he led a delegation of the telecommunication service pro­vider to pay a courtesy call on the leadership of the GJA yesterday.

He was accompanied by the Head of Corporate Communi­cations of MTN Ghana, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Chief Corporate Sevices and Sustainability Officer, Mrs Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, and other members of the company.

According to Mr Blewett, strengthening the relationship between MTN Ghana and the GJA was important because MTN Ghana needed the media to promote its brand and to build on the success of his predecessor, Mr Selorm Adadevoh.

He further stressed the need to provide the youth the opportunity to develop their skills, adding that “the next greatest technology will come out of Africa, and even better, Ghana”.

Highlighting the importance of the media, especially digital media to the growth of a coun­try’s democracy, Mr Blewett urged the media in Ghana to ensure that the citizenry was provided with accurate information.

He also assured the GJA of MTN Ghana’s support in its oper­ations and promised to work with his delegation to address some of its challenges, such as data chal­lenges experienced by the media.

The President of the GJA, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, entreated Mr Blewett to see the media in Ghana as his closest ally as MTN Ghana sought to deepen its relationship with the GJA.

Mr Dwumfour also urged Mr Blewett to be balanced and proac­tive in dealing with the traditional and new media as most citizenry viewed the traditional media as a credible source of information despite the emergence of new media, adding that being proactive and balanced would help diffuse any negativity about the MTN brand.

He was hopeful that Mr Blewett would use his expertise, strategic thinking, and passion for innova­tion and motivational leadership to drive forward the MTN Ghana brand.

Sharing the visions of the GJA, Mr Dwumfour pledged his outfit’s support to MTN Ghana, while calling on the new CEO to sup­port the Association towards its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Additionally, he called on Mr Blewett to help fast-track the pro­cess of obtaining an MTN mer­chant account by the GJA, which it had applied for a year now.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY