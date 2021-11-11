MTN FA Cup to commence Nov 30

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved Tuesday, November 30, 2021, to Thursday, December 2, 2021, for the commencement of the Preliminary Round of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup.

The knockout tournament which is Ghana’s oldest football cup competition would enter the Round of 64 from Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to Monday, December 27, 2021.





The Round of 32 would be played between the weekends of January 18-20, 2022 and the Round of 16 would be honoured between the weekends of March 25-28, 2022.





The competition would enter the Quarterfinal stage during the weekend of April 12-13, 2022 while the Semi-final will be played from May 12-15, 2022.





The final is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022. -GNA