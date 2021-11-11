MTN donates towards SWAG awards

MTN Ghana has presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG) to support the latter’s awards ceremony.

In addition, MTN would support the event with mobile phones, airtime and other souvenirs.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Corporate Services Executive at MTN, Mr Samuel Koranteng said the gesture was to reaffirm MTN’s commitment to the awards for the past 11 years.

He said SWAG has been consistent and showed resilience with the event hence the need to support and ensure a successful event.

“We also understand the essence of sports in the country and the brand synonymous to sports development across Africa and the world at large,” he stated.

Mr Koranteng said honouring sportsmen and women for their efforts was laudable and was particularly enthused about this year’s event which coincides with MTN’s 25th Anniversary.

He urged SWAG to sustain the awards to support the development of sports in Ghana.

He commended SWAG for their efforts and congratulated nominees for their exploits over the years.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah expressed appreciation to MTN for the support which he said has constantly improved the standards of the longest awards ceremony in the country.

“Sportsmen and women looked forward to the event and many has been rewarded over the years,” he stated.

“We had a tough time last year due to COVID-19 but MTN stayed with the event and this year would be better and wonderful. It also promises to be exciting as many sportsmen and women excelled within the year under review,” he stressed.

He said 25 personalities would be honoured on the night with artists Stonebwoy and Sarkodie scheduled to entertain guests.

The 46th SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 17 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

BY MICHAEL D.ABAYATEYE