MP urges govt to consider reopening land borders

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged the government to consider reopening the land borders at key entry points in her constituency to alleviate the economic stress being suffered by her constituents.

She said the request was necessitated by the distress her constituents are currently going through due to the loss of capital and allow those who could afford to be allowed in and out of the country.

Madam Gomashie implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to formally open the land borders.

“Perhaps it is because of us that divine favour found him to be the chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States and this is why I am encouraging him to use that opportunity to negotiate with his colleague Heads of State and find a solution, just as he did for the air travel for the borders,” she appealed.

Madam Gomashie noted that the president could institute protocol that would not spread the virus to open the borders for people to commute in and out of the country.

“Those who can pay are moving to and fro freely, how about my people who want to go and trade? They should equally be given the opportunity, depriving the people of benefiting from the border is mean and should be formalised to cut the pretense since our land, sea, and air borders were closed in March 2020 to stop the importation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Although air borders have been opened, the land and sea borders are yet to be opened,” Madam Gomashie lamented. –citinewsroom.com