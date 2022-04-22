MP justifies deafening silence in Parliament since 2012

Nasser Tuore Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has justified his deafening silence in Parliament since he assumed as lawmaker in 2012 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, he preferred that his works speak for him unlike some MPs who make ‘noise’ in Parliament but had nothing to show in their constituencies.

“Even though my silence in Parliament for almost 10 years now, I am very loud in my constituency in terms of social and developmental projects and you know how Parliament works, you talk when there is the need to talk, some of our work is mostly at the committee level, for me, all I believe in is to ensure I work in my community, and they like me because I have improved their livelihoods,” Mr Mahama noted.

He indicated that some MPs make “noise” in Parliament, but in their constituencies there was nothing to show they were improving livelihoods of their constituents but if you enter Nima today, you will notice a lot of changes from pavement blocks, to construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructural projects.

He intimated that the reason his constituents continue to vote for him was due to his fulfillment of most of his campaign promises and embarked on many initiatives to support and assist his constituents which included construction of roads, mosques, education scholarship schemes, and supply of desks among others. –ghanaweb.com